Walker & Morrell Ltd (Gateshead)
10 Richmond Court, Old Durham Road
Gateshead, Co. Durham NE8 4AS
0191 478 5415
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:45
St John the Baptist Church
Grainger Street,
Newcastle
View Map
John France

John France Notice
France John Martin
(Newcastle) On the 17th of March, aged 61 years. John, much loved husband of Val, loving father of Tom, Lizzie and Alice and grandfather of Teddy.
Friends please meet for a service
at St John the Baptist Church, Grainger Street, Newcastle, on Tuesday 2nd of April at 12.45 pm. Private Interment to follow. Everyone welcome back to
The Royal Station Hotel, Neville Street, Newcastle after the Funeral. Enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors 0191 4785415.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
