|
|
|
FORD John Neville
(Alnwick,
formerly of Netherton) Peacefully on Friday 21st June,
aged 79 years, Neville,
beloved husband of Vera, father
of Stephen and grandfather of
Amber, Adam, Angus and Jasmine.
Funeral service in
St Agnes' RC Church, Rothbury
(due to refurbishment of
The United Reformed Church)
on Friday 28th June at 2pm
followed by interment in
Rothbury Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
Alistair Turner Funeral Directors,
The Old Police Station,
Croft Road, Rothbury, NE65 7QU.
Published in Morpeth Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More