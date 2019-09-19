Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Alnwick
Fenkle St
Alnwick, Northumberland NE66 1HR
01665 602 328
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
13:30
St Peter and St Paul's Church
Longhoughton
Jamie Wanless Notice
Wanless Longhoughton Peacefully on 8th September,
aged 71 years.
Jamie, beloved husband of Sue, loving dad of Amy and Anna, a dear father-in-law to Mark and Tom, dearly loved grandad of Millie, Laurie and Charlotte, treasured brother of Fiona, brother-in-law to Richard and uncle to Edward.
Jamie will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
A Funeral Service will take place at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Longhoughton on Thursday 26th September at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only , donations in lieu if desired to Daft as a Brush.
All enquiries
to Co-op Funeralcare, Alnwick Telephone 01665 602328.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
