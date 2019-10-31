|
|
|
GOSLING Evelyn (Morpeth) Peacefully in hospital on
Saturday 26th October, aged
100 years, Evelyn Ellen (née Craik).
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mother of George,
Yvonne, Brian and the late Barry
and mother-in-law of Jennifer,
Ron and Joy, a loving grandma
of Susan, Gillian, Stephanie, Katie
and Adam and great grandma
of Christopher, Jonathan, Evie,
Harvey and Madeleine.
Funeral service and cremation
at Blyth Crematorium on
Monday 11th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Jacob Conroy and Son,
Fenwick House, 8 Manchester Street, Morpeth, NE61 1BH.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Oct. 31, 2019