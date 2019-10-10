|
DUNCAN Jack
Morpeth Peacefully on Saturday
5th October, aged 99 years.
Douglas John (Jack),
beloved husband of the late Pat,
much loved father of
Heather, David and Mary and
father in law of Noreen and Tony,
a loving grandfather of
Craig, Glenda, David, Claire,
Robert, James and Jonny and
great grandfather of Alfie, Isla,
Charlie, Joseph, Millie and Robyn.
Funeral service in St Mary's Church,
Morpeth on Thursday 24th October
at 12 noon followed by a cremation
at Blyth Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to Arthritis UK or
British Lung Foundation.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Oct. 10, 2019