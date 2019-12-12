Home

Andrew Ternent

Andrew Ternent Notice
Ternent Andrew (Drew) Stakeford
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital
in 2nd December, aged 77 years.
He was a devoted and much loved husband of Maureen (née Atkinson), dearly loved dad of Mark and Dougy, dear father-in-law of Rachel and Ruth, adored grandad of George, Joe, Ewan Daniel and Lola and a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

He will be sorely missed by
everyone who knew him.

Private cremation, followed by a celebration of Drew's life at
Chapel Lane Methodist Chapel, Alnwick at 1pm on 18th December.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Freeman Hospital Newcastle and Great North Air Ambulance, for which a plate will be provided.
Published in Morpeth Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
