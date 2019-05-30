|
Scott Ada
(Whittingham) Died peacefully on Tuesday 21st May, Ada (née Baxter).
She leaves behind her daughter Linda and husband Trevor, son Stephen and wife Pam, son-in-law Jock, seven grandchildren
and 18 great grandchildren.
She was proceeded by her husband Sydney Scott, daughter Brenda, partner Dan and her brothers and sisters. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at the West Road Crematorium, Newcastle on Monday 3rd June at 10.30am.
The Family would like you to join them at the Queens Head, Glanton from 12.30pm to raise a glass to Ada, even if you are unable to make it to the funeral service.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK.
Published in Morpeth Herald on May 30, 2019
