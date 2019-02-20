|
GREEN Vera February 15 peacefully at Lofthouse Grange Care Home, formerly of Bruntcliffe, Morley, aged 96 years, Vera.
Beloved wife of the late Herbert, dearly loved mum of Michael and Moira, a dear mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma. Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 12.20pm on Friday March 8.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for Cancer Research UK may be left at the service.
Vera is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019
