WARD STUART MICHAEL 29th May peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 38 years, Stuart.
Dearly loved son and much loved dad, brother and nephew.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 11am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for Mind Mental Health may be left at the service. Stuart is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley
Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street, Morley.
Tel - 2525374.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 5, 2019
