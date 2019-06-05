Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Stuart Ward Notice
WARD STUART MICHAEL 29th May peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 38 years, Stuart.
Dearly loved son and much loved dad, brother and nephew.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 11am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for Mind Mental Health may be left at the service. Stuart is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley
Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street, Morley.
Tel - 2525374.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 5, 2019
