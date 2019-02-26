Home

J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00
St Peter's Church
Morley
Steel Stella Margaret 14th February, peacefully in hospital, of Morley, aged 90.
Dearly loved wife of Edwin,
much loved mum of Alan and mother-in-law of Barbara,
devoted grandma & great grandma, also a cherished sister
of Terry and the late Peter,
Martin, Mary & Kathleen.
Funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Morley on
Monday 5th March at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made to the Take Heart Appeal.
For more information
Tel: 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2019
