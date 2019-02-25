Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:00
Cottingley Crematorium
DALE Peter John 22-01-55 - 17-01-19
Suddenly passed away while on holiday in Barbados, aged 63 years.
A very much loved husband, dad and father in law to Nicole, Christopher & Gemma.
Funeral service to be held at Cottingley Crematorium Friday
8th March at 1pm. Afterwards
a celebration of Peter's life will be held at East Leeds Rugby Club,
Easy Road, Leeds 9.
Enquiries to Co-Op Funeral Care Morley, telephone 0113 2522503.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Feb. 25, 2019
