Gateway Funeral Services Ltd
Arnold House
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD11 2AN
01274 653115
Patricia Hirst

Patricia Hirst Notice
Hirst Patricia (Pat) On 9th June 2019, peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary,
Pat aged 89 years of Churwell. Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, adored mum of Christine, Margaret, Timothy, mother in law to Paul, Michael and Debbie, gran to Paul Ashley, Tamsyn, Melissa, Tara and Harry, and great gran to Logan and Archie.
A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St Peter's Church Rooms Lane Morley on Tuesday 25th June at 12pm,followed by the committal at Cottingley Crematorium at 1pm.
Flowers welcome, but if desired donations may be given to
St Peter's Church in Pat's memory.
A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 19, 2019
