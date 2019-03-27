|
BEDFORD PATRICIA 20th March, peacefully in
hospital following a short illness,
of Tingley, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved Sister of
Michael & Brian also a beloved Sister-in-Law and Aunty.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 1st April at 1:40 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Stroke Association, for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
For more information
Tel: 0113 2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
