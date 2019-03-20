|
|
|
PATERSON Olga March 16, peacefully at
Lydgate Lodge Care Home Batley,
of Tingley, aged 85 years, Olga.
The beloved wife of Terry.
Service and committal will be held at Tingley Methodist Church at 1.00pm on Friday March 29.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for Tingley Methodist Church may be left at the service.
Olga is now resting in
the private chapel at a
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More