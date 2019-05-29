|
|
|
DAYKIN Mary On 18th May 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 91 years.
A much loved wife, mother,
nan and big nan.
Loved so much by her family
and always in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium,
Leeds on Friday 31st May at 3pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Dementia UK and may
be left at the service.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on May 29, 2019
