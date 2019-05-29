Home

Crabtree and Son Ltd (Morley)
124 Street Lane
Morley, West Yorkshire LS27 7JB
0113 252 5243
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
15:00
Cottingley Crematorium
Leeds
DAYKIN Mary On 18th May 2019, passed away peacefully, aged 91 years.
A much loved wife, mother,
nan and big nan.
Loved so much by her family
and always in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium,
Leeds on Friday 31st May at 3pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to Dementia UK and may
be left at the service.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on May 29, 2019
