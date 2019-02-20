|
CROWTHER Mary
(Nee Runton) On 9th February 2019 suddenly at home in Gildersome,
aged 79 years.
A much loved mam to Josie, Linda, Robert and Gary. A treasured mother in law, grandma,
great grandma, sister, sister in law and auntie. Greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Monday 4th March
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired for Wheatfield's Hospice and may be left at he service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2019
