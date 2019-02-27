Home

Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
More Obituaries for Mark Tate
Mark Tate

Notice Condolences

Mark Tate Notice
TATE Mark February 22, peacefully at home in Morley, aged 57 years, Mark.
Much loved and devoted
husband of Linda,
a dearly loved dad,
step-dad, grandad,
brother and uncle
who will be very sadly missed.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 2.20pm on Thursday March 7. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Cancer Research UK
may be left at the service.
Mark is now resting in the
private chapel at
Bennett of Morley
Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
