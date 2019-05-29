Home

A.W.Lymn The Family Funeral Service
The Old Farm
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 9JZ
01623 623765
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00
Mansfield Crematorium, Newstead Chapel
Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:45
Mansfield Cemetery
Marion Fletcher Notice
Fletcher Marion
(formerly Marion Taylor
of Ardsley) Died on 7th May 2019, aged 81.
She leaves her husband Michael formerly of Morley, children Sally and Andrew and grandchildren Sarah, Alex, Brad and Charlie. Older sister to Kathleen and Janet. Marion attended Morley Grammar School and worked at Slazenger's and Amblers Mill as a Comptometer Operator,
before moving to Mansfield, Nottinghamshire in 1962.
Her funeral is at
Mansfield Crematorium on
Monday 3rd June at 11am.
Further details from
A.W. Lymn, Mansfield.
She will be sorely missed
by all her family.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on May 29, 2019
