Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Owens

Notice Condolences

Marie Owens Notice
Owens Marie 7th March, peacefully in hospital,
of Morley, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mum of Jared
and god mum of Marie, beloved Nana to Khloe, Libby, Ben & Olivia, also a cherished friend and neighbour of Nat-Nat & Shakeel.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 25th March at 2:20 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to Dementia UK.
For more information
tel; 0113 2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices