Owens Marie 7th March, peacefully in hospital,
of Morley, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mum of Jared
and god mum of Marie, beloved Nana to Khloe, Libby, Ben & Olivia, also a cherished friend and neighbour of Nat-Nat & Shakeel.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 25th March at 2:20 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made to Dementia UK.
For more information
tel; 0113 2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
