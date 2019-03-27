|
DOBSON Lilian
(née King) On March 19th, suddenly but peacefully, at the Hawthornes,
and of Drighlington, Lilian,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alwyn, dear mother of Susan and Philip, lovely grandma of Philip, Claire, Katie, Andrew, Emma and Charlotte, and great-grandma of Hester and Wilfred.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Drighlington on Tuesday April 2nd at 12.00pm, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
A box will be provided at the service for donations to a charity
in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services,
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
