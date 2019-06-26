Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
LORRIMAN John June 17, in hospital, of Morley,
aged 79 years, John.
Beloved husband of Brenda,
dearly loved dad of Anthony,
dear father-in-law of Sally, much loved grandad of Daniel and Max, also a loved brother.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.00am on Monday July 1.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Pinderfields Hospital may be left at the service. John is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley Tel: 2525374
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 26, 2019
