Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Meegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Meegan

Notice Condolences

James Meegan Notice
Meegan James Patrick 28th May, peacefully in L.G.I.,
of Morley, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Mary,
much loved dad of
Karen and Nicola,
cherished father-in-law,
deeply missed special friend of Ella,
also a devoted grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral Service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th June
at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
For more information please
tel; 0113 2532087 or visit
www.jwbinks.co.uk
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices