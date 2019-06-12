|
|
|
Meegan James Patrick 28th May, peacefully in L.G.I.,
of Morley, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Mary,
much loved dad of
Karen and Nicola,
cherished father-in-law,
deeply missed special friend of Ella,
also a devoted grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral Service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th June
at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service
to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
For more information please
tel; 0113 2532087 or visit
www.jwbinks.co.uk
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 12, 2019
Read More