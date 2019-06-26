Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00
Ebenezer Church
Haigh Moor Road
Tingley
View Map
Notice Condolences

Emma Redfearn Notice
REDFEARN Emma
(née Woollin) June 15, peacefully in hospital, of West Ardsley, aged 106 years, Emma. Beloved wife of the late Albert, loving mother of the late Margaret, dearly loved grandma of Tony, also a loved great grandma, sister, auntie and friend of many. Service will be held at the Ebenezer Church, Haigh Moor Road, Tingley at 11.00am on
Friday July 5 followed by interment at St. Mary's Church, Woodkirk. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu for the PDSA may be left at the service. Emma is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley FuneralDirectors,
121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 26, 2019
