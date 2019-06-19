|
PITTS Elsie Margaret On 6th June 2019,
peacefully, aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late Walter, a loving mum to Julie.
Also a much loved nanna,
great nanna, sister, auntie
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Gildersome Baptist Church on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 1.15pm, followed by a committal service at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK and British Heart Foundation and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at:
Crabtree and Son
Funeral Directors
Tel:0113 2525243
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 19, 2019
