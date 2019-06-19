Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crabtree and Son Ltd (Morley)
124 Street Lane
Morley, West Yorkshire LS27 7JB
0113 252 5243
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
13:15
Gildersome Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Pitts

Notice Condolences

Elsie Pitts Notice
PITTS Elsie Margaret On 6th June 2019,
peacefully, aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of the late Walter, a loving mum to Julie.
Also a much loved nanna,
great nanna, sister, auntie
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Gildersome Baptist Church on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 1.15pm, followed by a committal service at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK and British Heart Foundation and may be left at the service.
Enquiries to Peter at:
Crabtree and Son
Funeral Directors
Tel:0113 2525243
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices