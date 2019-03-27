|
LONSDALE Edna March 18 peacefully at Dolphin Manor Rothwell, formerly of Morley, aged 99 years, Edna. Beloved wife of the late Benny, devoted mum of Jean and Joan, loving mother-in-law of Brian and Alan, cherished grandma of Victoria, Cheryl, Christopher and Andrew, a much loved great grandma, sister, sister-in-law,
aunt and good friend of many.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.40am on Tuesday April 2.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Dolphin Manor may be left at the service.
Edna is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
