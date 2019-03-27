Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Lonsdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Lonsdale

Notice Condolences

Edna Lonsdale Notice
LONSDALE Edna March 18 peacefully at Dolphin Manor Rothwell, formerly of Morley, aged 99 years, Edna. Beloved wife of the late Benny, devoted mum of Jean and Joan, loving mother-in-law of Brian and Alan, cherished grandma of Victoria, Cheryl, Christopher and Andrew, a much loved great grandma, sister, sister-in-law,
aunt and good friend of many.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.40am on Tuesday April 2.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Dolphin Manor may be left at the service.
Edna is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.