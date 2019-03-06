|
|
|
BURTON Charles Henry On February 19th peacefully in hospital of Morley, aged 90 years.
Very loving Husband of the late Lena, dearly loved Dad of the late Graham, and much loved
Partner of Elaine.
Charles will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Charles may be made to the Stroke Association, for which charity a collection box will be available at the Service. Will friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Bensons Funeral Service
32 Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9BR Tel: 0113 2381977
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More