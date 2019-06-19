Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00
St Peter's Church
Cremorne
Sydney
Holliday Bryan John 2 March 1948- 13 June 2019
One of life's gentlemen lost.
A leader, visionary and pioneer in the Australian Business Events Industry. Bryan rose because
he lifted others.
He is survived by his loving wife Emma and his sister Christine.
His memory will live on through his family and extended families in England and Australia and to all that had the pleasure of sharing
in his life.
A Celebration of Bryan's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Cremorne, Sydney, Australia on Thursday 27 June, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
No flowers by request,
donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on June 19, 2019
