|
|
|
AKEROYD Betty Bob and all the family of the late Betty would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and prayers, also the generous donations received for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Special thanks to
Reverend Paul Walker
for the beautiful service.
To all the staff at Lydgate Lodge Care Home, Batley for all the care and dedication to Betty, and to Richard Binks of J W Binks for efficient funeral services.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More