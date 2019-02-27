Home

George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Arthur Appleyard Notice
APPLEYARD Arthur On 16th February 2019,
Arthur passed away peacefully,
of Soothill, Batley, aged 93 years, beloved husband of the late Mavis, much loved dad of Gillian, Simon, Ian, James and the late Joanne, very dear father-in-law, loving, grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019
at 11.30am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Arthur's chosen Charities.
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
