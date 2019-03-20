|
|
|
MURTON Alan On 13th March 2019
peacefully at Wakefield Hospice after a long illness,
Alan aged 79 years of Morley. Loving husband of Betty,
much loved step-dad to Angela
and Christine, brother to Selwyn and sister-in-law Mary.
Devoted grandad and
great-grandad.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Cottingley Crematorium on Friday 29th March at 10.20am. Family flowers only by request,
but if desired donations may be given to Wakefield Hospice and Kidney Research, a box will be made available at the
service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
