Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funeral Services Ltd (Birkenshaw, Bradford)
Arnold House
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD11 2AN
01274 653115
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Murton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Murton

Notice Condolences

Alan Murton Notice
MURTON Alan On 13th March 2019
peacefully at Wakefield Hospice after a long illness,
Alan aged 79 years of Morley. Loving husband of Betty,
much loved step-dad to Angela
and Christine, brother to Selwyn and sister-in-law Mary.
Devoted grandad and
great-grandad.
Family and friends are invited to meet at Cottingley Crematorium on Friday 29th March at 10.20am. Family flowers only by request,
but if desired donations may be given to Wakefield Hospice and Kidney Research, a box will be made available at the
service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Morley Observer and Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.