FOXLEY Wynne Passed away at home on
6th November 2019, aged 91 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who
will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Monday
25th November 2019 at 11.45a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, may be sent to
HW Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 14, 2019