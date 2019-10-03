|
|
|
Milson William James
(Billy) After a short illness, passed away on
22nd September 2019.
Devoted husband to Linda and
loving father to Andrew and Iain.
A true friend who will be
sadly missed by so many.
The funeral service will be held in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Friday 11th October at 2pm.
All friends respectfully invited.
Donations to the
Royal British Legion if desired,
cheques made payable to the
charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019