Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
13:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
HUTCHINSON William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on the 1st February in Milton Keynes Hospital with his family around him. Aged 85, resident of Newport Pagnell. Much loved husband to Carol and adored father to Vivienne and Davina. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 20th February at 1.15pm at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.

Family flowers only but donations to Happy Days Children's Charity may be left in the collection or sent to:

Milton Keynes Family Funeral
12 Whitehorse Drive
Emerson Valley
MK4 2AS
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
