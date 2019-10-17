Home

Coleman William
(Bill) Bill Coleman sadly passed away
at home on 7th October 2019,
aged 89; and is now resting
in peace with his wife Mary.
Devoted Dad to
Ian, Janet and Marion.
Father-in-law to
Mandy, Colin and Kevin.
Loving Granddad and Great-Granddad.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 25th October at 11:30am
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Dansteed Way,
Milton Keynes, MK8 0AH.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Cancer Research UK
may be left in the plate at the
Crematorium or cheques made
payable to the charity sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019
