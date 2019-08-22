Home

William Bowler

William Bowler Notice
BOWLER William Harry
Bill Of Simpson passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on Saturday 10th August, aged 91 years.

It was Bill's request that he should be cremated and no service to be held at the Crematorium. Prayers will be said for Bill during the 10.30am
Sunday service on 25th August at
St Thomas Church, Simpson.

He requested no flowers and any donations, if desired, for Willen Hospice or Simpson Church to be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1, Vicarage Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2EZ.
Tel: 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 22, 2019
