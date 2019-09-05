Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
William Atterbury Notice
Atterbury William
"Bill" Sadly passed away on
28th August 2019 aged 79 years.
Loving husband, dad and gramps.
He will always be in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th September at 11.30am at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019
