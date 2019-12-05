Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Harris

Notice Condolences

Violet Harris Notice
HARRIS Violet Margaret Passed away on
17th November at Bedford Hospital,
aged 82.
Vi will be sadly missed by
her sons Keith and Paul,
Grandchildren Dylan and Evan,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 13th December at 11.30
at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations in memory of Vi
for Alzheimer's Research UK
maybe sent by cheque c/o
HW Masons 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR,
01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -