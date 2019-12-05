|
|
|
HARRIS Violet Margaret Passed away on
17th November at Bedford Hospital,
aged 82.
Vi will be sadly missed by
her sons Keith and Paul,
Grandchildren Dylan and Evan,
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 13th December at 11.30
at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations in memory of Vi
for Alzheimer's Research UK
maybe sent by cheque c/o
HW Masons 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR,
01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019