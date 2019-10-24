|
|
|
BEALE
Vera Gwendoline
"Gwen"
Of Wolverton,
passed peacefully on
12th October, aged 88 years.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
Great-Great Grandmother.
The funeral service
will take place at
The Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October at 1.15pm.
Flowers welcomed,
and donations will
be collected for the
Friends of Redwood Day Service,
where Gwen enjoyed regular visits.
The family would also like
to extend their gratitude for
the care and service given
by the staff of Ward 17 at
Milton Keynes Hospital.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019