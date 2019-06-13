|
BENFORD Valerie Hilda Passed away at Kents Hill Care Home on the 25th May 2019, aged 103 years. Valerie will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2019 in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are for the
Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
