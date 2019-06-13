Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Benford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Benford

Notice Condolences

Valerie Benford Notice
BENFORD Valerie Hilda Passed away at Kents Hill Care Home on the 25th May 2019, aged 103 years. Valerie will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2019 in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are for the
Motor Neurone Disease Association. Cheques can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.