Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Wallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Wallis

Notice Condolences

Tony Wallis Notice
WALLIS Tony Passed away peacefully
at Willen Hospice on the
26th February 2019, aged 94.

Very much loved Husband,
Father, Father-in-Law, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather
and will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.

The Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 19th March 2019
at 11.45am in the Willow Chapel
at Crownhill Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to benefit Willen Hospice can be left as you leave the chapel or sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.