WALLIS Tony Passed away peacefully
at Willen Hospice on the
26th February 2019, aged 94.
Very much loved Husband,
Father, Father-in-Law, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather
and will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 19th March 2019
at 11.45am in the Willow Chapel
at Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to benefit Willen Hospice can be left as you leave the chapel or sent c/o Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
