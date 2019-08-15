Home

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Tom Pullman Notice
PULLMAN Tom Originally of Bletchley, peacefully passed away on 8th August 2019
aged 86 years.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th August
at 2pm at Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations to Willen Hospice
would be much appreciated and can be sent c/o Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service, 231 Queensway, Bletchley,
MK2 2EH. Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019
