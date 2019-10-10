|
|
|
KEECH Timothy Passed away at home in Sherington on the 28th September 2019.
Tim will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 18th October at Crownhill Crematorium in the Oak Chapel
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection as you leave the Chapel, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to the Funeral Directors
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019