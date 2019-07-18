Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:15
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Timothy Greaves Notice
Greaves Timothy Leroy A retired Royal Artillery Soldier,
a Civil Servant,
a beloved Husband, Dad,
Grandad, and much more,
sadly passed away in hospital
aged 75 on Monday 8th July 2019.
Tim was much loved and
will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will take place on
Thursday 25th July at 12:15pm
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, in lieu of flowers donations to Guide Dogs
would be greatly appreciated.
Cheques payable to the
charity can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 18, 2019
