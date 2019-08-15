|
SMYTH Thomas Henry
'Tommy' 21/04/1993 - 03/08/2019
Passed away peacefully on the
3rd August 2019.
Much beloved husband to Margaret, a wonderful dad to Shaun, Jackie and Martin, father in law to Bev, Dave and Andrea, grandad to Vicki, Liam, Dean, Sarah, Jake and Ben and
great grandad to Noah, Esme, Charlie, Henry, Flynn and Olivia.
Tommy will be greatly missed,
but never forgotten by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 11.30am
on Friday 6th September 2019 at
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Stony Stratford. This will be followed
by a family burial at the
London Road Cemetery.
Tommy's family would like to invite all friends and family to the Conservative Club in the High Street, Stony Stratford, after the service; to celebrate his life.
Family flowers only please with contributions welcomed for Cancer Research and Dementia UK.
Please contact
J S Cowley & Son
Stony Stratford for any further information.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019