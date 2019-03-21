Home

Thomas McKay Notice
McKay
Thomas
"Tom" Passed away peacefully on
3rd March 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved Husband, Dad,
Granda & Great Granda.
Funeral Mass to take place at
St Thomas Aquinas Church, Bletchley at 12 noon on Wednesday 27th March, followed by a burial at
New Bradwell Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, or donations if desired to benefit
The Milton Keynes Hospital Charity,
can be left following the service or sent
c/o Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK2 2EZ
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
