Keeling Thomas Aged 88, of Great Linford,
Milton Keynes passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 15th July 2019 after a short illness.
Tom a former Royal Air Force Serviceman and beloved husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Betty, 79 and two children Clare, 42 and Tim, 45.
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 7th August. Flowers from family only please. Memorial contributions can be made to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund by cheque sent c/o H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019