Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Keeling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Keeling

Notice Condolences

Thomas Keeling Notice
Keeling Thomas Aged 88, of Great Linford,
Milton Keynes passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 15th July 2019 after a short illness.
Tom a former Royal Air Force Serviceman and beloved husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Betty, 79 and two children Clare, 42 and Tim, 45.
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 7th August. Flowers from family only please. Memorial contributions can be made to the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund by cheque sent c/o H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.