Harvey Thomas
"Tom" Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice surrounded by his family on 19th June 2019, aged 81 years. He will be greatly missed by his
wife Barbara and his daughters Julie, Susan, Rosslyn & Lorraine,
his son-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 12th July at 3.30pm at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
but donations to Willen Hospice would be appreciated and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway,
Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 27, 2019
