|
|
|
Smith Sylvia Madge
'Sylvie' of Church Street, Wolverton and
lately Linford Grange Nursing Home,
sadly passed away at
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 30th August 2019, aged 87 years.
The funeral service will take place
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, on Thursday
26th September 2019 at 1.15pm,
where her friends will be welcome.
Flowers acceptable.
For further details please contact:
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019