Shine Sylvia Sadly passed away on
13th September, aged 83 years.
Sylvia will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 30th September at
2.30pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. However, donations, if desired, can be made to Willen Hospice on the day or cheques can be sent c/o H.W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019