|
|
|
FREESTONE Sylvia Passed away peacefully on
30th September aged 82.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald
and beloved mother of Mark
and the late Karen.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 11.30am.
No flowers.
Donations for Willen Hospice may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019